2023 Megane RS 300 Trophy is one of your last chances to buy a Renault hot hatch

Johannesburg - Renault Sport, as you know it, is about to make way for an electrified future under the Alpine banner, but not before the performance brand’s hot hatches get a last hurrah. Sporting subtle revisions, the 2023 Renault Megane RS Trophy has been launched in South Africa, at a somewhat eye watering price of R899 900.

But this is one of your last chances to buy a petrol-powered performance hatch from the French carmaker - the last will be the Megane RS Ultime that arrives later in the year, sporting unique design touches and likely an even higher price tag. The Megane RS 300 Trophy that you see here has been revised for 2023 with updated C-shaped LED headlights and taillights and a unique rear diffuser. Other design highlights include a model-exclusive front bumper and 19-inch Jerez Diamond Cut alloy wheels with red inserts and Bridgestone Potenza S001 rubber. Power comes from the familiar 1.8-litre turbopetrol engine that pounds out 221kW at 6 000rpm and 420Nm from 3 200rpm, to allow a 5.7-second claimed 0-100km/h sprint, when Launch Control is activated, and a 260km/h top speed.

But whereas the Megane RS was previously offered with a manual transmission, the 2023 RS 300 is fitted exclusively with Renault’s six-speed automated dual-clutch gearbox. To enhance the soundtrack during spirited driving, Renault Sport has also fitted a variable exhaust valve system that provides two distinctive exhaust tones, depending on the engine speed and load. Of course, it still has a ‘Cup’ chassis as standard, complete with stiffer suspension settings, a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential and 4Control four-wheel steering system. The latter turns the back wheels in the opposite direction of the front rims at low speeds to enhance manoeuvrability, and in the same direction at higher velocities to make the car more agile.

Inside the new RS 300 Trophy you’ll find Alcantara sports seats, finished with red stitching, as well as a ‘Double Diamond’ steering wheel with paddle shifters and aluminium gear knob. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto headlights and wipers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Trophy’s price of R899 900 includes a five-year or 90 000km service plan, with intervals set at 10 000km, and a five-year or 150 000km mechanical warranty.