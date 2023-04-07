By: Mpho Mahlangu Pretoria – I recently joined Ford South Africa on a three-day-long launch drive from Johannesburg to Gqeberha in their all-new Ranger Super Cab, and I was left with a few things that I loved about the new practical and versatile bakkie.

First things first, we can’t speak about the Ford Ranger Super Cab without an honourable mention to the range-topping Wildtrak model. Many have asked for this model to be added to the local line-up, and Ford has kindly responded by offering it to the market. I believe it’s safe to assume that many of these units will be finding homes in Mzansi. Getting down to business, here are three things that I loved the most about the Ranger Super Cab, in Wildtrak guise to be specific:

1. The refined bi-turbo engine The all-new Ford Ranger Super Cab Wildtrak is powered by the familiar 2.0-litre 4-cylinder bi-turbo diesel mill which boasts 154kW and 500Nm. Although 3kW down compared to the outgoing model, the oil-burner feels much more refined than before. Power delivery is brisk and, throughout our lengthy trek to the Eastern Cape, I never felt the need for any more power. Sure, the larger 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel motor would be a nice to have; however Ford has confirmed that the Super Cab model will not be receiving it. The 10-speed automatic transmission handles its duties quite well, and on the open road it was fuss-free. Overtaking manoeuvres were effortless as the transmission was able to shift down the cogs with relative ease.

2. Practical and versatile interior The cabin of the Super Cab Wildtrak is spacious and, quite frankly, a really great place to be sat in. The Super Cab boasts more than sufficient space and storage and the proof was indeed in the pudding on our three-day-long journey. My driving partner and I had stored all of our luggage behind the driver and passenger seats, with space to spare. Further practicality in the cabin is made possible thanks to ample storage in the door bins, below the infotainment screen, the glove box, the compartment between the seats and the cup holders positioned below the air vents.

I found the positioning of the cup holders to be ideal as the air vents were able to keep beverages cold when the climate control was set to lower temperatures, and able to keep beverages warm when the climate control was set to higher temperatures. 3. Infotainment system The main attraction of the cabin, the large 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, is arguably the party trick in the Super Cab Wildtrak. The system houses most of the vehicle’s functions and isn’t difficult to operate, especially while driving. The touchscreen is bright, crisp, and responsive to touch inputs.