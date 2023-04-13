560kW Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang roaring into SA in very limited numbers

Johannesburg – The late, great automotive legend Carroll Shelby would have turned 100 this year, and to honour the occasion, Shelby has done what it does best by unleashing another extreme Ford Mustang. The Centennial Edition Mustang will be limited to a production run of just 100 units in the US, and 21 for other markets, but thankfully three of these have been allocated to South Africa. The sports car will be priced from R2 800 000, which might be subject to change depending on exchange rate fluctuations.

Available through Shelby, South Africa’s regional mod shops, the Centennial Edition is based on the Ford Mustang GT, but with a healthy dose of extra gallop. The 5.0-litre V8, which produces 330kW in its standard normally aspirated guise, has been fitted with a supercharger and tuned to produce 560kW. And to ensure a perfectly beastly soundtrack, a Borla free-flow exhaust system has been installed. It’s available in either Fastback coupé or Convertible body styles and buyers can also choose between manual and automatic transmissions.

A comprehensive external make-over is also part of the deal, including widened fenders, a unique Shelby grille, rear spoiler, side rocker wings and Shelby tail panel, while satin black vinyl striping provides the final garnish. The Centennial Edition rolls on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in high-performance rubber. But it’s not just about speed and style, as there are plenty of chassis mods to speak of too, including performance springs and sway bars that aim to give the edition a sharper feel on the track, but without compromising road comfort. But best of all, buyers are given some scope to fine-tune their muscle cars, thanks to adjustable caster and camber plates.

They can also look forward to membership of Team Shelby, the worldwide club that Carroll Shelby started in 2008, and the vehicles are also eligible for documentation in the official Shelby Registry. This edition was created to celebrate the life of Carroll, who was born in Texas on January 11, 1923 and who led a fascinating life that culminated in becoming an icon of motorsport and muscle car culture. Carroll was the second American driver to win Le Mans overall in 1959 and his pioneering ideas around performance left a significant mark on the US automotive landscape.