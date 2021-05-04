All-new Nissan Navara goes on sale: priced to conquer Hilux, Ranger, D-Max

PRETORIA - Nissan South Africa has just announced that orders are now open for the new, locally-produced Nissan Navara, set to roll off of the production line at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in June 2021.

Prices start at just R311 000 for the Navara 2.5 Petrol XE SC and the modernised line-up is said to be well-positioned to compete in the one-tonner pick-up segment, according to Stefan Haasbroek, marketing director at Nissan South Africa.

2021 Nissan Navara

“With the introduction of the all-new Navara pick-up in South Africa, we are confident that the significant technical changes implemented across our extensive line-up, will deliver the ultimate customer experience, with enhanced ride comfort, load carrying capacity, and a powertrain selected specifically for the South African market,” says Haasbroek.

The new Navara single cab 2.5l DDTi Diesel mid-output (XE and SE Grades), with its 2.5 litre dual overhead camshafts with direct injection, turbocharged with intercooler diesel engine producing 120kw of power and 403Nm torque, is already proving to have the most powerful engine in the class, and is a popular choice for South African pick-up drivers.

2021 Nissan Navara

"It’s an amazing achievement to see the full set of exciting models for the next generation Navara which offer customers a choice of both single, and double-cab, 2WD and 4WD options, and a choice of automatic and manual transmissions too,” Haasbroek says. “This is a fiercely competitive segment, and we are determined to meet and exceed customer needs.”

2021 Nissan Navara interior

According to Nissan’s marketing blurb, the new Navara is perfect for delivering building supplies to site or squeezing an extra tent in when you’re camping in the Tankwa Karoo National Park.

2021 Nissan Navara

The all-new Navara’s payload is now 100kg bigger, thanks to an increase of 36mm in the front, and 64mm in the rear of the height of the load-box. An added step to the rear bumper for the SE Plus and LE grades, and an easy-lift tailgate and a torsion bar on all DC derivatives, also makes loading and unloading easier.

“We have also invested substantially in improvements to the noise, vibration, and harshness reduction for a very quiet and comfortable drive, which bears testimony to improvements made on suspension range and powertrain capability. The Navara line-up also features additional safety technology through Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), and offers a host of cabin features including an 20cm touchscreen with NissanConnect, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay all to delight and empower our customers,” Haasbroek adds.

2021 Nissan Navara

We look forward to test driving the new Navara range soon and will bring you more information on the model line-up once we get hands-on with it.

For now, here’s the 2021 Nissan Navara price list:

NAVARA 2WD - DOUBLE CAB

NAVARA 2.5D SE 4X2 MT DC - R474 000

NAVARA 2.5D SE 4X2 AT DC - R498 000

NAVARA 2.5D SE Plus 4X2 MT DC - R505 000

NAVARA 2.5D SE Plus 4X2 AT DC - R528 000

NAVARA 2.5D LE 4X2 AT DC - R606 000

NAVARA 2.5D PRO-2X 4X2 AT DC - R686 000

NAVARA 4WD - DOUBLE CAB

NAVARA 2.5D SE 4X4 MT DC - R552 000

NAVARA 2.5D SE Plus 4X4 MT DC - R580 000

NAVARA 2.5D LE 4X4 MT DC - R660 000

NAVARA 2.5D LE 4X4 AT DC - R677 000

NAVARA 2.5D PRO-4X 4X4 AT DC - R740 000

NAVARA 2WD - SINGLE CAB

NAVARA 2.5 Petrol XE 4X2 MT SC - R311 000

NAVARA 2.5D XE 4X2 MT SC - R350 000

NAVARA 2.5D SE 4X2 MT SC - 426 000

NAVARA 2.5D LE 4X2 MT SC - R456 000

NAVARA 4WD - SINGLE CAB

NAVARA 2.5D 4X4 SE MT SC - R492 000

NAVARA 2.5D 4X4 LE MT SC - R527 000

Retail price includes 6-year/90 000 km Service Plan and 6-year/150 000km warranty

2021 Nissan Navara

IOL MOTORING