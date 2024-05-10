Audi’s special edition frenzy continues with new Q3 Urban models, now in SA

It seems 2024 is the year of the special edition for Audi South Africa. Following hot on the heels of the various Black Edition models that span almost the entire line-up, as well as the Urban Edition Q2 and A3, the latter configuration is now available on the Q3 SUV as well. On sale now, the Audi Q3 35 TFSI Urban Edition is priced at R791,780, while the Q3 Sportback equivalent is yours for R817,470.

Essentially they slot between the S Line and Black Edition models, which start at R763,100, and R868,050 respectively. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard on the new Audi Q3 edition. Picture: Supplied / Audi. While the previously announced Black Edition specification does to the exterior styling exactly as its name implies, the Urban Edition Q3 models have a more “classic” design language that goes big on silver trim elements. The models are also fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. Cabin specification aims to tread the fine line between value and luxury. Standard features in the Urban Edition models include a panoramic glass sunroof, electric tailgate, “Comfort Key” with push-button start and Parking aid Plus with reverse camera, to name a few.

Under the bonnet is that familiar 1.4-litre TFSI turbopetrol unit that is the mainstay of the range. It produces 110kW and 250Nm, with power going to the front wheels through a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox. Standard features include a glass sunroof and comfort key. The Q3 Urban Edition is however not available with the 132kW, 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine currently fitted to the Q3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line variant, which is priced from R814,000. “Following an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and the media alike to our recently launched Q3 Black Edition models, we’ve chosen to expand the Q3 special edition offering to include this new Urban Edition trim line,” says Audi SA’s product and marketing head Tarryn Knight.