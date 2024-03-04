Pick your flavour: Audi launches new Urban Edition and Black Edition models in SA

Following the launch of the A4 and S4 Black Editions late last year, Audi’s special edition frenzy continues with an array of unique A3, S3, Q2 and Q3 models that are now on sale in Mzansi. The Audi Q2 and A3 will be available in both Urban Edition and Black Edition flavours, with the latter also applied to S3 and Q3 models.

Black Edition Audi A5 and Q5 variants are set to follow later in the year. Audi’s thinking, with these editions, is to bundle together some of the most popular options in order to make it easier for you to choose the right Audi, but this “package deal” approach no doubt makes life at the factory quite a bit easier too. Let’s take a closer look at what these new editions have to offer.

The Audi A3 35 TFSI (110kW) Urban Edition is now available at R737,800 in five-door Sportback guise and R752,800 as a sedan. That, to put it into context, is a R36,000 premium over the base A3 and R16,000 more than the S-Line. Audi A3 Sedan Urban Edition Feature highlights include a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and rear park distance control. The A3 35 TFSI Black Edition is priced between R790,500 (Sportback) and R805,500 (Sedan) and promises enhanced style in the form of a Black exterior styling package, including 18-inch alloy wheels, S Line exterior and interior embellishments, leather seats, contour ambient lights and a sports steering wheel.

Audi S3 Sportback Black Edition. The Audi S3 TFSI 213kW Quattro, priced at R1,089,500 (Sportback) and R1,104,500 (Sedan), gains 19-inch alloys, Adaptive Chassis Control, Matrix LED headlights, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Fine Nappa leather trim and the Technology Package with MMI Navigation and Virtual Cockpit Plus. Audi Q2 Urban Edition Moving on to the SUV models, the Audi Q2 35 TFSI 110kW Urban Edition, at R728,130, treats customers to 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, panoramic glass roof, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Parking Aid Plus and the Connectivity and Comfort packages, which include heated seats and an electric tailgate among other features. Audi Q2 Black Edition. The Q2 35 TFSI Black Edition, yours for R741,630, adds the Black Styling Package to the mix, along with 19-inch alloys, sports suspension and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Audi Q3 35 TFSI 110kW Black Edition is available in regular SUV form at R866,950 and Sportback guise for R892,550. Audi Q3 Black Edition. Standard features include the aforementioned panoramic roof, Parking Aid Plus and Comfort Package with electric tailgate and electric adjustment and heating for the front seats. Additionally the Q3 Black Edition models gain 19-inch alloy wheels as well as sports seats and black headlining.