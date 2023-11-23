Audi is preparing to unleash a glut of special edition models in South Africa, starting with the new Audi A4 and S4 Black Editions. In addition 2024 will see the German brand launching Black Editions of the Q2 as well as the A3, S3 and Q3, and A5, S5 and Q5. The Audi A3 Sportback and Q2 will also get an ‘Urban’ edition in due course.

First out the starting blocks are the new Audi A4 Black Edition models, which start at R900,000 on the dot, and the S4 TFSI quattro, which is yours for R1,274,900. The A4 Black Editions are set apart by a number of unique features inside and out. On the outside you’ll spot a Black Styling Package, which includes black badging, as well as Matrix LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels. The Black Edition’s cabin comes with an S line package, including Fine Nappa leather seats with S embossing, and electric adjustment upfront. Other features include a glass sunroof, privacy glass, three-zone climate control and Audi’s Technology Package, which includes MMI Navigation, Audi Connect and Audi virtual cockpit plus.

In addition to all that, the Audi S4 Black Edition gains a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system and Sport Seats Plus with diamond quilting as well as heating and massage functions upfront. On the outside you’ll tell it apart by a carbon boot spoiler. All that goes on beneath the bonnet is as per the regular A4 and S4 models. The A4 Black Edition is available with a trio of 2.0-litre turbocharged engine options. The petrol range offers the choice between a ‘35 TFSI’ with 110kW and ‘40 TFSI’ with 140kW on tap, while the sole diesel option is a ‘35 TDI’ with 110kW and 320Nm.

The Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbopetrol that offers 260kW and 500Nm. A4 to be replaced by A5 The current Audi A4 is nearing the end of its life cycle and as announced earlier this year, the sedan’s replacement model will wear A5 badging in line with the company’s new naming strategy that will give even numbers to electric models.

While details on the new Audi A5 remain thin on the ground, we now have a good idea of how it will look, thanks to recent spy shots of a prototype Estate model wearing minimal camo. Today’s A4 sedan and wagon to be replaced by A5 as Audi moves combustion cars to odd numbers, saves evens for EVs #car #auto #cars https://t.co/KXIcC9Kof2 — Carscoops (@Carscoop) November 22, 2023 The new A5 models will be the company’s final internal combustion midsize contenders as Audi plans to go electric-only from the early 2030s. Black Edition on sale early 2024

Meanwhile the current-generation A4 Black Edition models are set to hit showrooms in early 2024, with the other aforementioned model ranges following throughout the year. Pricing and specifications on those will be announced nearer to launch. Audi A4 Black Edition Pricing (January 2024) Audi A4 35 TFSI Black Edition: R900,000