BMW gives South Africa its very own Mzanzi Edition of the popular X3 SAV

JOHANNESBURG - BMW South Africa has just pulled the covers off a fresh-for-2021 X3 Sports Activity Vehicle derivative and the company is calling it the Mzanzi Edition as it’s built in South Africa for South Africa only in this case.

BMW’s spokesmen say that while the X3 is perfectly capable and competent as is, the recently introduced Mzanzi Edition takes things further with an added sense of dynamic flair.

2021 BMW X3 Mzanzi Edition

ONLY ONE MODEL TO CHOOSE FROM

The BMW X3 Mzansi Edition comes as an xDrive20d model only, which means you get 140kW of power and 400Nm of torque. The engine is heralded for its blend of performance and economy and when paired with the vehicle’s standard eight-speed torque convertor style automatic gearbox it can rocket the Mzanzi Edition from a standstill to 100km/h in 8 seconds (on to a top speed of 213km/h). Expect sub 8l/100km in a combined cycle.

2021 BMW X3 Mzanzi Edition

SPRINKLED WITH BMW M PARTS

To differentiate the Mzanzi Edition from the standard xDrive20d model, BMW has fitted it with an M-specific body kit as well as M high-gloss Shadow Line kidney grilles. You also get BMW M carbon wing mirror caps, Red M Sport brake callipers, a sporty rear wing finished in high-gloss black and black chrome tail pipe accents. They’ve also fitted a diffuser style rear bumper, although this is just for cosmetic purposes as there’s no underbody aero work going on here.

2021 BMW X3 Mzanzi Edition

FIVE COLOURS TO CHOOSE FROM

The Mzanzi Edition is available in five colours and comes standard with a fully electrically operated tow hitch. Inside the cabin, familiar but welcome appointments, thanks to the standard M Sport package, add a panorama glass sunroof, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and wireless charging (for compatible smartphones).

The recommended retail price for the BMW X3 xDrive20d Mzansi Edition is R 1 005 900 and it comes with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

2021 BMW X3 Mzanzi Edition

IOL MOTORING