BMW X5 M and X6 M get sharp new look, mild-hybrid tech

Munich - Following the reveal of the facelifted BMW X5 and X6 earlier in February, the Bavarian carmaker has whipped the covers off the M versions. The updated BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models get a fresh look that takes some inspiration from the controversial XM, as well as updated cabin tech and a revised mild-hybrid powertrain.

Here we see the M Division’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 pairing with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which includes a small electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. While the motor, which also functions as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator, adds 9kW and 200Nm to the tally, the overall outputs for the two performance models remain as before. This means you can expect 460kW of power at 6 000rpm as well as 750Nm between 1 800 and 5 800rpm and while the 0-100km/h sprint time remains at 3.9 seconds, BMW claims that the boost provided by the electric motor has improved responsiveness and, presumably, economy too although no consumption figures have been released as yet. The M engineers have also retuned the eight-speed autobox in the X5 M and X6 M Competition for a sharper shift action and there are three shift settings in automated and manual modes.

The M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which pairs with an Active M Differential at the rear axle, has been tinkered with too and drivers can select a 4WD Sport mode that promises “controlled drifts” with a distinct rear-wheel bias. On the design front, the facelifted BMW X5 and X6 Competition models feature new Matrix LED headlights with adaptive control, while the redesigned kidney grille is completely black and takes some inspiration from the XM with its horizontal bars that set it apart from the vertically-barred regular X5 models. At the back end, you’ll find new tail lights with x-shaped fibre-optic light guide elements as well as a prominent diffuser that extends to the lower edge of the rear apron.

Even bigger changes abound inside, where the performance models receive the latest BMW Curved Display dual-screen information and entertainment system. Wwith many functions having been adsorbed by the screen, there is a “significant reduction” in the number of buttons and controls. Also new is the ambient light bar with effective backlighting and the addition of an M logo to its graphic, as well as the M leather steering wheel with its new carbon gearshift paddles. Standard features include M Multifunction seats in fine-grain Merino leather, as well as a harmon/kardon Surround Sound System. You will have to pay extra if you want a panoramic glass sunroof or the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

