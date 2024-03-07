Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max all-wheel drive model lands in SA with extra features

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range has grown to three with the addition of an all-wheel drive flagship model. Priced at R731,900 the new Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI AWD joins the existing 2.0T front-wheel drive equivalent, priced at R669,900, as well as the 1.6T GDI model, which retails at R609,900.

While front-wheel drive is the norm in this segment, the all-paw variant offers additional grip and stability, particularly on slippery road surfaces, thanks to an on-demand system that can switch from two- to four-wheel drive in just 100 milliseconds. Interestingly Chery has fitted a bigger fuel tank to the new AWD flagship, which trades the FWD model’s 51 litre storage for a 57 litre unit. The suspension has also been upgraded to suit the new drive configuration. “Our engineers have spent a considerable amount of development and testing hours with the all-wheel drive system to ensure that it is robust enough to work in the blink of an eye, but that it also offers a long operational life,” said Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery SA.

As per the front-driven Tiggo 8 Pro Max, the AWD model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 187kW and 390Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Standard features in the Pro Max AWD include quilted leather upholstery for all seven seats, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, 10-speaker SONY premium sound system, fully digital dual-screen cockpit system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 degree camera, and much more. Driver-assisting safety features include adaptive cruise control with traffic congestion assistance, rear cross traffic alert and auto emergency braking.