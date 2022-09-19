DRIVEN: New Kia Sportage is bold, well-equipped and refined

Johannesburg - One thing’s for sure, the fifth-generation Kia Sportage, which has just landed in Mzansi, has no intention of being ordinary or run-of-the-mill. Featuring a daring new design as well as the latest interior tech and a perkier engine, the newcomer aims to be a compelling alternative to the usual suspects in the midsize class. The new design might not be to everyone’s taste, but it is certainly striking from most angles, particularly up front, with its boomerang-shaped DRLs, Matrix LED headlights and expansive mesh grille. Fittingly, it’s available in funky colour options too, including Orange Fusion, Splash Lemon and the emerald-like Experience Green.

Interestingly, South Africa is getting the European version of the new Sportage, which is produced in Slovakia. The Euro variant is shorter and sharper looking than the version sold in most global markets, although it is 30mm longer than the outgoing model. Kia has taken a no-compromise approach to the local engine line-up. While the more accessible models in the previous range made do with normally aspirated petrol engines that struggled a bit at altitude, Kia South Africa has made the 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine standard across the board. In its latest guise, the direct injection turbocharged unit produces 132kW and 265Nm, and power goes to the front wheels only through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Oh, and at the launch, there were whispers of a diesel variant joining the line-up at a later stage, although nothing has been confirmed.

The SUV’s cabin has been catapulted straight into the modern age, with its dashboard dominated by a curved dual-screen display that brings together a 12.3 inch central infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. It is bordered on both sides by sharply contoured air-vent housings, which sweep across the dashboard on the passenger side. Not only is this cabin bang-up-to-date, but it’s hard to fault the build quality, or even the perceived quality, for that matter,as most of the materials and textures feel premium. The Sportage also offers adequate space for a family car, while the boot can handle 591 litres of luggage. Sitting behind my driving position, rear legroom was generous enough and it’s also worth noting that the Sportage has two USB-C ports to keep back-seat occupants connected and charged up.

What’s it like to drive? We spent a few hours with the new Kia Sportage during its local launch in the Western Cape recently. Its combination of performance, agility and comfort proved compelling. The turbocharged engine offers effortless performance and the dual-clutch gearbox goes about its business unobtrusively.

The vehicle is quiet at highway speeds, and while the suspension is a little on the firm side, being engineered for the European market after all, it delivered a comfortable ride over the albeit mostly smooth surfaces that we subjected it to in the Western Cape. Although road holding is not much of a selling point in this segment, we were nonetheless impressed by how composed the Kia Sportage felt when pushed through the Helshoogte Pass near Stellenbosch. While a bit of body roll is inevitable in an SUV, the vehicle felt sure-footed and confidence inspiring through some of the fast sweeps. With the engine and cabin tech being upgraded, prices have inevitably gone up, but the Kia Sportage is within the segment ballpark. It is offered in five variants, three of which are GT-Line models, and pricing ranges from R539 995 to R734 995.

A walk through the range The Sportage LX is the most accessible model in the range, and it’s surprisingly well stocked for a base model. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, dual-zone climate control, Smart Entry with push-button start, leather-covered multi-function steering wheel and electrically folding mirrors. The aforementioned 12.3” curved infotainment system is also part of the deal here while driver assist systems come in the form of Blind Spot Collision Warning, Downhill Brake Control and Trailer Stability Assist. The passive safety equation includes six airbags.

Moving up a notch, the Sportage EX gains 18-inch alloys and a gloss black grille, while the cabin has a cloth and artificial leather upholstery combo as well as heating for the front and rear seats and the steering wheel. The front seats are electrically adjustable at this level, while front parking sensors and remote-folding rear seat backs are also added to the mix. At the upper end of the range, you’ll find a trifecta of GT-Line models. Above what you get in the EX, the most basic GT Line gains alloy pedals, paddle shifters as well as a suede and artificial leather upholstery combination. The upgraded features list includes an electric tailgate, Lane Follow Assist, Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist. Upgrade to the GT-Line Plus model and you can also look forward to 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior trim, LED cabin lighting and a panoramic glass sunroof.