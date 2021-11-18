Facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc revealed with new tech, smarter cabin

Wolfsburg - The Volkswagen T-Roc has been freshened up for 2022, with the Golf-sized crossover gaining subtle exterior design revisions as well as a plusher cabin and new semi-autonomous driving tech. The external nip and tuck includes a redesigned bumper, with the R-Line trim now resembling the R performance model more closely. It also sports a new grille with honeycomb patterning and an illuminated central light strip as per the facelifted Polo. IQ Light LED matrix headlights are also available on the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc and the design changes are rounded off by five new exterior colours.

The midlife makeover is even more apparent in the cabin where you’ll find a new dashboard panel that is said to improve the feeling of quality in the cabin. This is an area where we felt the current model was lacking (read our road test here). Complementing the new dashboard is a redesigned multi-function steering wheel and new fabric trimmings can be found throughout the interior. Central to the upgraded cabin is a new tablet-like infotainment display, measuring 8.0 or 9.2 inches depending on the model, and it’s paired with a standard digital instrument cluster. Technologically, the model has been upgraded to the third-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit, which enables a variety of online-based services and functions.