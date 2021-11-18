Facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc revealed with new tech, smarter cabin
Share this article:
Wolfsburg - The Volkswagen T-Roc has been freshened up for 2022, with the Golf-sized crossover gaining subtle exterior design revisions as well as a plusher cabin and new semi-autonomous driving tech.
The external nip and tuck includes a redesigned bumper, with the R-Line trim now resembling the R performance model more closely. It also sports a new grille with honeycomb patterning and an illuminated central light strip as per the facelifted Polo. IQ Light LED matrix headlights are also available on the 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc and the design changes are rounded off by five new exterior colours.
The midlife makeover is even more apparent in the cabin where you’ll find a new dashboard panel that is said to improve the feeling of quality in the cabin. This is an area where we felt the current model was lacking (read our road test here).
Complementing the new dashboard is a redesigned multi-function steering wheel and new fabric trimmings can be found throughout the interior.
Central to the upgraded cabin is a new tablet-like infotainment display, measuring 8.0 or 9.2 inches depending on the model, and it’s paired with a standard digital instrument cluster. Technologically, the model has been upgraded to the third-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit, which enables a variety of online-based services and functions.
The new Volkswagen T-Roc is also available with some advanced driver assistance gizmos, and the new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist package with Predictive Cruise Control allows for assisted acceleration, braking and steering at speeds of up to 210km/h.
Speaking of speed, Volkswagen has not made any changes beneath the bonnet, with the 2022 T-Roc soldiering on with a variety of TSI turbopetrol and TDI turbodiesel engines. These range from an 81kW 1.0 TSI to a 110kW 1.5 TSI and 140kW 2.0 TSI, while the increasingly un-PC diesel option continues in the form of a 2.0 TDI in 85kW and 110kW configurations.
Of course, this all applies to the European models. The current South African range is available in 110kW 1.4 TSI and 140kW 2.0 TSI guises, and at this stage it’s unclear whether there will be any changes to this line-up when the facelifted model arrives.