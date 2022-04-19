Ford Mustang California Special edition ready to gallop into SA

Johannesburg - While muscle car fans are already anticipating the next-generation Mustang, which is expected to debut internationally in 2023, Ford is not done with the current model yet and to keep things fresh the carmaker has confirmed a new special edition. Set to be launched in South Africa later in 2022, the Ford Mustang California Special will be limited to just 100 units locally.

Available in hardtop Fastback guise only and powered by Ford’s 330kW 5.0-litre normally aspirated V8 engine, the new edition is set apart by a number of design details. These include 19-inch alloy wheels, unique badging and detailing as well as special “colour shift” California Special decals. Harking back to the original Ford Mustang California Special of 1968, the new model also gains an Ebony Black honeycomb grille with red GT/CS badging, which you’ll also see on the stripes that run from the front to the rear wings. These are finished in black, red and grey, and also feature a hidden “California Special” script that is almost invisible in low light conditions. Customers will be able to choose from eight exterior colours, including Cyber Orange and Atlas Blue.

Further details, as well as local pricing, will be divulged when the new edition is launched later this year. “The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolises so much of what Mustang stands for – the joy of driving and the freedom of the open road,” says Ford SA marketing head Doreen Mashinini. “Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts and Mustang fans in South Africa. It’s about time customers got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance and driving fun,” Mashinini added.

