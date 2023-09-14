Ford Puma compact SUV confirmed for South Africa: here’s how much it will cost

It’s official! The Ford Puma compact SUV is set to touch down in Mzansi in the fourth quarter of this year. While it’s not going to fill the recently discontinued EcoSport’s shoes as an affordable SUV offering, the Ford Puma intends to provide buyers at the more premium end of the compact crossover market with an interesting and somewhat sporty alternative.

Ford SA will be offering just two high-spec, and somewhat expensive, models to local customers with the Titanium priced at R569 900 and the ST-Line Vignale listed at R613 900. Likely rivals include the Opel Mokka and, to a lesser degree, the Honda HR-V. Both models are powered by the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder EcoBoost turbopetrol engine, which offers up 92kW and 170Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As mentioned the Puma is available in two flavours, with the entry-level, but somewhat luxurious Titanium featuring 17-inch black-machined alloy wheels as well as chrome elements for the grille, side skirts and fog light, and a rear diffuser and skid plate finished in metallic grey.

Further to that the ST-Line Vignale is distinguished by 18-inch machined alloys wheels, sports suspension, a unique ST-Line grille with matt black elements and a functional roof spoiler. The ST-Line is also fitted with sports seats in partial leather with Metal Grey stitching. This range-topper is also kitted with a B&O premium 10-speaker sound system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The ST-Line Styling Pack is available as an option adding a black roof and full-length panoramic roof, among other items.