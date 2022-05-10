Ford reveals all-electric E-Transit Custom van

Cologne, Germany: The Ford Transit, which is Europe’s best selling van model, has just taken a solid step into the future with the reveal of a new all-electric version. The new Ford E-Transit Custom is the first of four battery-powered commercial vehicles that Ford plans to introduce by 2024.

Built around an all-electric architecture and capable of DC fast-charging, the E-Transit Custom is said to offer a range of 377km between charges. Ford hasn’t yet mentioned any specifics like battery size or how powerful the motor is, but the company does claim that it will allow “full towing capability”. However, it is likely to follow in the footsteps of its larger E-Transit sibling, which offers a choice between two rear-mounted electric motors, with either 135kW or 198kW on tap, and both producing 430Nm of torque. In addition to its many features that were developed following extensive consultation with customers, the E-Transit Custom also offers ProPower Onboard technology that can power up tools, lights and devices while on site.

According to Ford the E‑Transit Custom will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service and financing solutions via one comprehensive platform. “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”

