Fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of 2022 launch

PARIS - Although its Rogue-badged equivalent was already launched in the US last year, the X-Trail model is taking its sweet time to reach international markets. But now we have something resembling a timeline, with Nissan’s European division releasing the first official picture of the new-generation X-Trail. Although we’re only seeing it from the front for now, it does look identical to the Rogue from this angle so it’s probably safe to assume that the same applies to the rest of the vehicle. However, it’s going to be a wait, with the X-Trail only due to hit European markets in 2022. Nissan SA tells us that it is also looking set to hit our shores next year, although exact timing has yet to be confirmed. “The all-new X-Trail will be the fourth generation of the successful family-oriented SUV and will retain the formula of the previous generations, offering a flexible and versatile interior for buyers with a sense of adventure combined with the latest Nissan on-board technologies,” Nissan’s European division said. As with the current generation, the new X-Trail will be available in three-row, seven seater guise.

Nissan has not detailed the engine line-up, but it has stated that the company’s e-Power drivetrain, first introduced in the Japanese-market Note and more recently in the all-new Qashqai, will be available to European buyers.

In the latter case the vehicle is powered by a 140kW electric motor, which is in turn charged by a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The vehicle thus offers the driving characteristics of a pure EV, but without the need to charge. Nissan hasn’t announced any CO2 or consumption figures, but it does claim that the system offers better fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions than a traditional internal combustion car.

On that subject, the X-Trail is also likely to be offered with petrol engine options, although it remains to be seen whether these will include the Qashqai’s 1.3-litre turbopetrol, which is offered in 103kW and 116kW guises. The US-market Rogue is powered by an upgraded 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 135kW.

The Rogue is also offered with a permanent all-wheel drive system linked to a Drive Mode Selector to provide four-wheel individual control. Drivers can choose from five drive modes: Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport.

Watch this space for more information as it becomes available.

