Hyundai gives us a peek at the new i30 N, confirms dual-clutch gearbox

SEOUL - Hyundai’s i30 N performance hatchback only went on sale in South Africa this year, but it took some time to get here and now there’s an updated version on the horizon.

But perhaps the biggest news is that Hyundai is planning to introduce an eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission option. Currently the i30 N is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox and it’s certainly a hoot to drive, but with many buyers in the performance segment gravitating towards automated gearboxes, it’s understandable that Hyundai doesn’t want to lose potential customers.

There is no mention of any power upgrades, which means the car will almost certainly soldier on with the current 2-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces a wholesome 202kW and 353Nm.

The i30 N does however get a more striking design that brings it into line with the regular i30 hatchback models that were upgraded earlier this year, and which are currently not offered in South Africa.

Key design changes to the i30 N include a redesigned front bumper, housing a larger and more angular grille, as well as fresh LED headlights and taillights with V-shaped elements. The revised car also rides on newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels, which are said to be lighter than the rims they replace.