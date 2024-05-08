LDV bakkie range now on sale in South Africa: here’s what you get for your money

Chinese brand LDV has launched a full range of double cab bakkies in South Africa. A product of China’s largest government owned automotive giant SAIC, which has the MG brand under its umbrella too, LDV also has British roots as it’s an abbreviation of the historic brand Leyland DAF Vehicles.

LDV is planning a full range of vehicles for South Africa, including the Fortuner rivalling D90 SUV, G10 Panel Van and G90 MPV - read more about those here - but the brand’s local debut focuses on the T60 bakkie range that’s available now. The T60 double cab range is available in 10 models. Picture: LDV South Africa. The T60 is available in 10 double cab derivatives priced from R480,000, and all but the base versions feature four-wheel drive as standard. 2.0 TD 120kW Elite 2WD 6MT - R480,000 2.0 TD 120kW Elite 2WD 6AT - R520,000 2.0 TD 120kW Elite 4WD 6MT - R520,000 2.0 TD 120kW Elite 4WD 6AT - R560,000 2.0 TD 120kW Pro 4WD 6MT - R610,000 2.0 TD 120kW Pro 4WD 6AT - R640 000 2.0 TD 160kW MAX Pro 4WD 6MT - R670 000 2.0 TD 160kW MAX Pro DC 4WD 8AT - R710,000 2.0 TD 160kW MAX LUXE 4WD 6MT - R750 000 2.0 TD 160kW MAX LUXE 4WD 8AT - R790,000 The Elite, Pro and Max versions of the T60 all have different front end designs, with the Elite featuring a black bumper and chrome-surrounded grille. The Pro gains a bigger grille and colour coding, along with 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps and a rubberised load bin.

Max flagship models sport an even larger grille with horizontal louvres and slim LED headlights and DRLs, while the Max Luxe also gains 19-inch alloys, dark fender mouldings and a sports bar. What’s under the bonnet? The T60 Elite and Pro variants feature a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine that pushes 120kW and 375Nm. However the version fitted to the Elite meets Euro IV emission standards while the Pro engine is Euro V compliant. The Elite is offered with a choice between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive with electronic transfer case and low range, while the Pro is 4WD only. Both are offered with a choice of six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Moving to the upper half of the range, the Max Pro and Max Luxe models ship with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that makes a beefy 160kW and 500Nm. Here customers have a choice between six-speed manual and eight-speed auto transmissions. Max models also have a self-locking mechanical diff lock as standard. What interior features do the LDV T60 models come with? LDV T60 Elite. Picture: Supplied. The Elite base model ships with manual air conditioning, cruise control, electric windows and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera. Safety kit includes four airbags, ABS and ESP stability control.

LDV T60 Pro. Picture: Supplied. The midrange T60 Pro ups its game with synthetic leather seat upholstery, reverse sensors and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, while additional safety features include lane departure warning and tyre pressure monitoring while the airbag count jumps to six. LDV T60 Max Pro. Picture: Supplied. The T60 Max Pro comes with “high-grade” cloth seats, start entry and exit system, rain sensing wipers, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. LDV T60 Max Luxe. Picture: Supplied. To that the T60 Max Luxe adds full leather trim, a high-resolution 360-degree around-view monitor, electric adjustment for the front seats and heating for front and rear seats.