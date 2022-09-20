Live from Detroit: A closer look at the all-new Ford Mustang

Detroit - While much of the world’s focus is on electrification, Ford has come out swinging with a new unashamedly 5.0-litre Coyote V8 and a manual transmission. And if you’re leading the sales charts with the world’s most popular sports car, why change a winning recipe that people love and admire? Which is exactly what the new Ford Mustang embraces, while giving us a good few years to enjoy the thundering sound of eight pistons gulping down petrol in a classic American coupé or convertible.

Revealed at the Detroit Motor show in downtown Detroit recently, the launch event was preceded by a stampede of more than 1 000 Mustangs that assembled in Washington from all over America to drive to the home of Ford. They were there along with the world’s media to pay homage to and see the new Pony Car which, although no figures are available yet, is rumoured to have around 335kW and 500Nm of torque from an engine with a new dual-air intake design that also features dual-throttle bodies, one for each bank of cylinders. Although much of the talk was around the six-speed manual with a rev-matching function, there’s also the option of a 10-speed automatic transmission, well known to South Africans. As it should be, power is sent to the rear wheels.

And if you want to remain friends with your neighbours and use less fuel, there is the option of a new four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine. There are six driving modes to select from: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and Individual. That’s a clear indication of what the Mustang design team had in mind when they were given the brief, which is also evident from the exterior.

It’s a Mustang no doubt, with its long sloping bonnet. The overall look is a lot sharper and more angular. Ford calls it a modern-chiselled look, and it isn’t wrong. Slimmer LED headlights, dual-air intakes in the front grille to improve performance and 19-inch alloys covering Brembo brakes continue to give the Mustang its proportions. The roof line has also been optimised to allow the driver entry and exit with their helmet on.

Moving to the back, you’ll find a new signature rear tri-bar lighting below an extended rear deck, as well as a redesigned diffuser that improves aerodynamic balance in the rear and wide rear haunches that all speak to the car’s heritage. The interior has been redesigned, and Ford says this is the most technologically advanced driver-centric cockpit yet. Behind the chunky flat-bottomed steering wheel is a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that’s customised with various settings and colours, including a calm screen on which only minimum details are displayed.

The instrument cluster flows seamlessly into a 13.2-inch infotainment system that’s fitted with Ford’s new Sync 4 technology. And just because it can, Ford has introduced Remote Rev that allows owners to rev the engine remotely using the key fob. Debuting alongside the Mustang GT is the Mustang Dark Horse that’s even more potent. With some magic performance dust sprinkled over the V8 new camshafts, a six-speed Tremec transmission with a 3D printed titanium shift ball for the gear lever or the 10-speed auto box.