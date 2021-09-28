Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Dusk edition hits SA with hardcore off-road kit

PRETORIA - Looking for a bakkie with some rugged local flavour? The Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Dusk S11 Automatic, to give you its full name, has just hit local showrooms in limited numbers, offering some unique off-road kit and upgraded suspension. Priced at R549 999, the new edition commands a R98 000 price premium over the regular S11 Karoo model. Based on the S11 Karoo double cab, it features a combination of accessories and parts, some of which are not available on the regular Pik Up models.

For starters, the Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Dusk S11 is wrapped in a “hard-wearing” matt-black film, and this dark colouring has also been applied to the styling bar, steel side steps, roller shutter door and fender flares. Like the Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure that was launched earlier this month, the Karoo Dusk is also fitted with machined steel off-road bumpers that increase the approach and departure angles. Designed with overlanding in mind, the rear bumper incorporates heavy-duty recovery loops and a tow bar, while the front bumper also boasts recovery loops as well as LED spotlights. Rounding off the design changes are Karoo decals on the body and 17-inch machined off-road alloy wheels in black and silver, wearing unique mud terrain tyres from General Tire.

Beneath the special edition model you’ll find a unique off-road suspension system that features heavy-duty off-road shock absorbers, heavy-duty leaf springs and new bushes. According to Mahindra, these design changes ensure faultless performance on dirt, rock, sand and mud, while not adversely affecting its road manners. Power comes from the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine that offers 103kW and 320Nm. Cabin amenities in the Karoo Dusk edition include cruise control, climate control, multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as a reverse camera.