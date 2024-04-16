Maserati reveals GranCabrio Folgore as world’s fastest EV convertible

Maserati is one of many premium car brands racing towards an electric future, and its latest reveal presents something unique in its class. Essentially an open top version of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore coupe, it joins the twin-turbo V6-powered GranCabrio that was revealed in March.

Like its electric tin-top sibling, the Folgore Cabrio features three electric motors, one on the front axle and two on the back, that each produce 300kW. Although this should mean a theoretical total of 900kW, current battery limitations mean the combined output is limited to 560kW, which is certainly nothing to sniff at. Electric vehicles don’t normally boast high top speeds, due to their gearing requirements, but Maserati has managed to make the new Folgore max out at 290km/h, theoretically making it the world’s fastest EV convertible, and its 0-100km/h time of 2.8 seconds is somewhat impressive too. 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Foglore The GranCabrio comes with a fabric roof that was designed to take up minimal space in the boot and the company says this car is an authentic four-seater that allows for comfortable travels with family and friends.

The roof is available in five colours and can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 at the touch of a button and at speeds of up to 50km/h. But if you’re not keen on stretching all the way to that button, gesture control can also be used to operate the top. The Folgore has four distinct driving modes - Max Range, GT, Sport and Corsa - activated via a rotary control on the steering wheel. In the former mode, drivers could achieve a range of up to 445km between charges, according to factory claims.