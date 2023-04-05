Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift revealed with bolder look, updated spec

Stuttgart - The Mercedes-Benz GLE recently received a midlife nip and tuck and now its the turn of its bigger GLS sibling. In addition to a bolder looking face, the seven-seater also receives new interior colours and trims as well as additional standard equipment and a fully hybridised powertrain line-up.

Set to reach international markets later in 2023, the upgraded Mercedes-Benz GLS can primarily be told apart by its larger grille, which now has four louvres finished in Silver Shadow. Unless you’ve ordered the AMG version, in which case you get vertical grille louvres among other design enhancements. The large SUV also receives a new bumper design, with air inlets surrounded by high-gloss black, while the rear end can be told apart by new taillights featuring three horizontal blocks. A fresh 20-inch alloy wheel option with a high-sheen finish rounds off the design external changes for 2023. The interior trim finishes have also been revised, with glossy brown lime wood now standard and two new interior colour schemes have become available, in the form of Bahia Brown and Catalana Beige.

Furthermore, the ‘Manufaktur’ glossy black trim element, which was previously reserved for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600, is now also available on the GLS. The MBUX infotainment system has been revised too, with the customisable displays getting a new look. There’s also an Off-Road Mode that turns special content such as gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. Thanks to the standard Parking Package with 360‑degree camera, it offers the "transparent bonnet" function. When the Off-road mode is activated, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle.

Other new features in the Mercedes and Maybach GLS models include a new-generation steering wheel with touch controls on the spokes, and an MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system, which offers rear seat occupants the same comprehensive range of infotainment and comfort features as those in the front, with up to three touchscreens, and a variety of intuitive control options. All engine variants now include 48V mild hybrid technology and, depending on the market, the standard GLS models are being offered with two petrol and two diesel engine options, all paired with 4Matic all-wheel drive. The turbopetrol units include a six-cylinder GLS 450 with 280kW and GLS 580 V8 with 380kW, while the turbodiesel range consists of a 3-litre unit offered in 230kW and 270kW guises.