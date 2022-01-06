New BMW 2 Series Coupé here soon: SA pricing released

Johannesburg - The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé is due to hit South African showrooms during the first quarter of this year, and now we can tell you how much it costs after the new model was added to BMW’s latest price list. The new two-door will be offered in three flavours, with the base 220i starting at R765 000 and the 220d priced from R815 000, while the range-topping M240i xDrive will set you back R1 050 000.

The new range commands a premium of around R110 000 over the previous base model, but it’s still around 90 grand cheaper than the equivalent BMW 4 Series model, keeping in mind that the M Sport package appears to be standard with the new 2 Coupé (and why wouldn’t you want it?) Unlike the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe that went the front-wheel drive route, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé retains its rear-wheel drive architecture, sharing many of its oily bits with the 4 Series and achieving that hallowed 50:50 weight balance. However, while the four-cylinder models retain their rear-wheel drive layout, the M240i now adopts all-wheel drive. It’s also a much bigger car than before, with the 2 Series Coupé having grown by 105mm versus its predecessor, while width has increased by 64mm, and overall height has been reduced by 28mm. With sophisticated chassis technology that’s been inherited from the 4 Series, BMW says buyers can look forward to a “vast improvement” in overall agility and steering precision.

The engines follow the familiar BMW script with the 220i base model featuring a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that’s good for 135kW and 300Nm, and the 220d receiving a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that pushes 140kW and 400Nm. But the real delight comes with the M240i xDrive, which gets a 3.0-litre straight six turbopetrol that’s tuned to produce 285kW and 500Nm. BMW quotes a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds for the M240i, versus 7.5 seconds for the 220i and 7.0 seconds for the 220d. All three engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Of course, the M240i xDrive flagship receives a whole glut of tasty bits, including a model-specific M Sport suspension, M Sport rear differential and 19-inch alloy wheels. Adaptive damping is available as an option.

