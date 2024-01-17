New Ford Territory here soon: starting price for South Africa revealed

Following hot on the heels of the new Puma, Ford South Africa’s long overdue passenger car expansion continues soon with the release of the Territory. The new midsize SUV, sourced from China, is set to go on sale locally during the second quarter of 2024, but the carmaker has already revealed the indicative starting price as well as specification grade details.

Without further ado, pricing for the Ford Territory will kick off at R610,000 for the Ambiente version. Trend and Titanium spec grades will also be offered but their stickers remain a mystery for now. That said the base price does seem to compare favourably to rivals like the Hyundai Tucson (from R598,900) Nissan X-Trail (R672,900) and Toyota Rav4, from R705,600 albeit with no base spec available. The Ford Territory also has a turbo-charged advantage over these mostly normally aspirated rivals, with all versions powered by a 1.8-litre turbopetrol motor that produces 138kW and 318Nm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers power to the front wheels, and drivers can choose between four drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport and Mountain. As mentioned, three specifications grades are on offer, so here’s what you get in each of them. Ambiente comes with manual air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The safety package includes six airbags, ESP stability control, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Trend gains a powered tailgate as well as dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, auto headlights and wipers, reverse camera, electrochromatic rearview mirror and “high-quality” vinyl seat trim along with a leatherette covered steering wheel. The range-topping Titanium gets full leather seats, with power adjustment for the driver and passenger, as well as a digital instrument cluster, eight-speaker audio system, LED ambient lighting and multi-colour LED ambient lighting.