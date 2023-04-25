New Honda Civic Type R lands in Mzansi with ambitious price tag

Cape Town - It’s a good year for performance hatchbacks in South Africa. The Toyota GR Corolla is heading our way and the Volkswagen Golf 8 R was recently launched locally. But today the spotlight falls on the new-generation Honda Civic Type R, which is being launched this week.

Honda’s new performance hatch is listed at R979 000, which is R152 000 more than its predecessor cost, and a R66 200 premium over the Golf R. The Honda does however fight back with better interior specification, which we’ll get to after the important stuff. The new Honda Civic Type R is powered by an upgraded 2.0-litre turbocharged VTEC that produces 235kW and 420Nm, which is an increase of 7kW and 20Nm over the previous model. How fast? Honda is claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds.

The Type R’s K20C1 motor boasts a new turbocharger, while the air intake rate has been improved too. Honda is also promising a more lively soundtrack, thanks to an active exhaust valve that opens at higher rpm. Power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while a lighter flywheel and recalibrated rev-matching system are in place to sharpen the driving experience. The new Type R also benefits from the significantly more rigid body structure, while the dual-axis strut front and multi-link rear suspension systems have been sharpened to improve stability and steering feel.

Owners can seamlessly switch between four pre-set performance settings, and there’s also an ‘Individual’ mode to fully customise the driving experience. Inside the new Type R you’ll find new lightweight sport seats with faux-suede upholstery. The new cockpit also allows drivers to monitor and record numerous performance parameters in real time while lapping their favourite circuit, thanks to the new LogR performance data logger.

As mentioned, Honda’s new hot hatch is well equipped, with standard features including a 12-speaker Bose sound system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning as well as Lane Keep Assist and Departure Warning. For the record, a premium sound system and semi-autonomous driving tech cost extra in the Golf R. The Honda is sold with a five-year or 200 000km warranty and a service plan that’s valid for five years or 90 000km.