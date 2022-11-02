New Honda WR-V revealed in Indonesia, with sharper design, bigger engine

Jakarta - The second-generation Honda WR-V has been revealed in Indonesia, and it’s got more attitude than its Jazz-based predecessor, in more ways than one. For starters, the new compact SUV boasts a sharper design inspired by the Honda Concept RS as well as the latest-generation Honda HR-V. It’s now available in an RS variant too, which comes with more purposeful looking 17-inch alloy wheels, and Honda has also raised the ground clearance to an impressive 220mm.

Architecturally the new WR-V appears to be related to the latest BR-V crossover and Amaze sedan, and with a length of 4 060mm and width of 1 780mm, it is slightly larger than the current WR-V. Boot space is up from 363 litres to 380 litres, according to Honda. Things have also improved somewhat beneath the bonnet, at least in the case of the Indonesian-spec Honda WR-V, which comes with Honda’s familiar normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 89kW and 145Nm. The current WR-V is only sold with a 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine, which is not sufficient to shift its weight around, but perhaps the larger 1.5 is just what its compact body shell needs. We’re currently awaiting confirmation on whether the new WR-V is heading to South Africa, so it’s too early to speculate on what kind of specification our model would have.

The Indonesian version comes equipped with a 7.0-inch Capacitive touchscreen infotainment system as well as keyless start and the flagship model has a whole slew of Honda Sensing safety features including Collision Mitigation Brake System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation and Auto-High Beam control. "The Honda WR-V was designed and developed through research and testing directly carried out in Indonesia to adapt to the needs of consumers and the character of the roads in Indonesia,” said Honda Indonesia President Kotaro Shimizu. “With various advantages over other models in its class, ranging from sporty design, largest engine performance, highest ground clearance, to advanced safety technology, this model is dedicated to people who have a passion for excellence.”

