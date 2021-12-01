New Opel Astra estate revealed, but will remain forbidden fruit for wagon-averse SA

Johannesburg - Opel station wagons were relatively popular in South Africa in years gone by, with the Kadett Voyage and Astra Estate providing affordable-yet-practical transportation back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. But sadly South Africans just don't buy wagons anymore, which is why it’s very unlikely that the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer that you see here will ever reach our shores.

This new estate car is the second variant of the new Astra, which was revealed in hatchback form earlier this year. This is also the first Astra generation to have been designed under Stellantis (formerly PSA) ownership, which means that beneath the skin it’s relatively similar to the Peugeot 308. With a new platform comes a degree of future-proofing too, and like the hatch, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will be available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options, producing up to 165kW. Of course, conventional petrol and diesel engines are also part of the mix, offering between 81kW and 96kW. Opel is offering a choice of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant.