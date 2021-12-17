New Range Rover SV can be personalised in over 1.6 million ways

Whitley, England: Following the reveal of the new-generation Range Rover in October, Land Rover has released more details about the SV flagship variant, which offers almost limitless scope for personalisation. The new Range Rover SV will be available to order in South Africa from early 2022, and it will be the first vehicle from the company’s Special Vehicle Operations to use the simplified SV name and new ceramic roundel.

Land Rover says the Range Rover SV can be personalised through more than 1.6 million configurations. If you have a bit of time this holiday, it might be worth playing around on the configurator to create your ultimate Range Rover. The new SV model is set apart from the ‘ordinary’ Range Rovers by carefully crafted enhancements. These include a model-specific front bumper and five-bar grille design, while the lower air intake is decorated with five metal-plated blades, available in Atlas Silver or Anthracite trim.

Buyers can choose from 13 alloy wheel designs, including 23-inch forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss rims with 10 directional spokes and inner sections that can be finished in one of three colours. Opting for the SV also brings 14 additional exterior colour options onto the menu, among them a range of vibrant gloss and satin finishes. Contrast roof colours can be chosen too, in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze, depending on what other options are selected. But if the new colour options are not distinctive enough for you, you can opt for the SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service, which can replicate practically any colour that’s desired.

Inside the Range Rover SV, of course, you’ll find plenty of tree and cow, as well as ceramic coated finishers on various controls. Those who don’t care for wood or metal trim finishers can opt for ceramic-coated interior trim with an embossed mosaic pattern. But if wood is your thing, then you might want to consider the optional mosaic marquetry for the centre console, which is made from hundreds of hand-laid laser-cut pieces of certified wenge. There are many grades of leather upholstery on offer, but the SV division is also offering more sustainable alternatives for the first time, including Light Cloud and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics, which are said to offer all the tactile qualities of leather but at a quarter of the CO2 cost. Specially curated design themes, called SV Serenity and SV Intrepid, are also available and these can be specified independently for the exterior or interior, in conjunction with the standard Range Rover SV exterior or interior, or applied as one theme to the whole vehicle.