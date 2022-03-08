New Suzuki Celerio is here, and it’s one of SA’s cheapest and most frugal new cars

Johannesburg - You might not think there was too much of a gap between the Suzuki S-Presso and the popular Swift model. But let’s face it - with fuel prices at record highs and household budgets under severe strain, South Africa needs all the affordable car options that it can get. And the new Suzuki Celerio is here to provide just that. It’s priced from R174 900 for the GA manual, rising to R194 900 for the 1.0 GL and R209 900 for the GL AMT model. It aims to hit the sweet spot for buyers who want something more substantial than an S-Presso, which starts at R152 900, or a Renault Kwid, which currently retails from R170 400.

However, bear in mind that the equivalent Suzuki Swift models currently only cost R10 000 more. That said, the Celerio still undercuts the Hyundai Atos (from R180 900) and Datsun Go (from R184 600). Shifting onto the Heartect platform that also underpins the Swift and Baleno, the 2022 Suzuki Celerio is substantially bigger than its predecessor, with overall length having grown by 95mm to 3695mm and width increasing by 55mm to total 1655. It remains a lightweight product, however, with kerb weights ranging between 825kg and 830kg. Buyers can also look forward to a bigger boot, with the luggage capacity now listed at 295 litres. In terms of spec, the entry-level Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA comes with 14-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel covers, and interior amenities include air conditioning, power steering, engine auto stop start system, rear parking sensors and a trip computer, while safety kit comes in the form of dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS brakes and ESP stability control.

There’s no radio, but the wiring for this is in place and the vehicle also ships with steering-mounted audio controls. The 1.0 GL model brings a more substantial spec sheet, with standard features including 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, electric windows, remote central locking, rev counter, and hill hold control. The GL also ships with Suzuki’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

All Suzuki Celerio models are powered by a 1.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 50kW and 89Nm. It’s paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT automated transmission. But the big drawcard will be its fuel consumption, as Suzuki SA makes the bold claim that this is SA’s most fuel-efficient vehicle, although (in fairness) this has yet to be proven in real-world conditions. The manufacturer claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.2 litres per 100km for the AMT model. After sales peace of mind comes in the form of a two-year/30 000km service plan and a five-year/200 000km (promotional) mechanical warranty with a corresponding roadside assistance plan.

* IOL Motoring is currently attending the local launch of the new Celerio, so watch this space for our driving impressions in the coming week. Suzuki Celerio prices (March 2022) 1.0 GA manual - R174 900

