New Toyota Starlet here soon: SA pricing and specifications announced

Johannesburg - Since its launch in 2020, the Toyota Starlet has become one of South Africa’s most popular cars, giving the evergreen Volkswagen Polo Vivo a run for its money in most months and significantly outselling the Suzuki Baleno that it’s based on. Now there’s a significantly updated version and it’s set to launch officially in two weeks from now, but Toyota South Africa has already posted the pricing and specifications for the new model on its website.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new Toyota Starlet has a starting price of R226 200 for the 1.5 Xi manual, which is an increase of just R1100 over the previous equivalent and this despite it gaining a new engine. The midrange 1.5 Xs now costs R239 100 in manual guise and R261 100 as an auto, up R2700 and R4400 respectively, while the range topping 1.5 XR models cost R294 900 (manual) and R313 300 (auto), which is a premium of around R10 000. This is a comprehensive facelift to say the least, with the hatchback featuring completely redesigned front and rear ends as well as a new cockpit. Although it still shares its shape and rear styling with the new Suzuki Baleno (which is also set to launch around the same time) Toyota has at least put more effort into differentiating the frontal styling this time around.

Behind that face is a larger and more powerful engine, which is none other than Suzuki’s familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated unit, which produces 77kW and 138Nm. That’s 9kW and 8Nm more than the previous 1.4 engine mustered. As before, 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options are offered. Apart from those mechanical changes, enhancements have been made to the suspension and steering, while body rigidity has been improved too. In terms of standard specification, the 1.5 Xi base model rolls on 15-inch covered steel wheels and comes with full exterior colour coding.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interior amenities on the base model include auto climate control as well as a four-speaker Display Audio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, multi-information display and electric windows all round. Standard safety kit comes in the form of rear park distance control, VSC stability control, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. In addition to the aforementioned features, the midrange Toyota Starlet 1.5 Xs ships with 16-inch alloy wheels and front fog lights.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, the range-topping 1.5 XR gains two extra speakers and a reverse camera as well as cruise control, push-button start, electrochromatic rear view mirror, TFT colour multi-information display, leather-covered steering wheel (now with reach adjustment) and a height adjustable driver’s seat. All versions are sold with the usual three-year/100 000km warranty as well as a three-service / 45 000km service plan. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km. That’s as much as we can tell you for now based on the initial specifications. Stay tuned for our full driving impressions on this (and its Suzuki twin) in early June.