New Toyota Vitz X-Cite edition adds some colour to the entry hatchback world

If you’re looking for an affordable new car and you’re a fan of the colour orange, then it’s quite possible that this new Toyota Vitz edition will X-Cite you. A month after announcing a discount that slashed R20 000 off the price of the Suzuki Celerio-based hatchback, bringing the starting price down to R169 900, Toyota has quietly added a new special edition to its website.

The Toyota Vitz X-Cite is available in standard 1.0 guise at R189 900, and in higher-spec 1.0 XR form at R219 900, effectively eliminating the aforementioned discount, while adding some visual flavour and a little more spec in the base version. You can tell the X-Cite editions apart by their black wheel arch mouldings, with matching front and rear bumper spoilers and side skirts, as well as protective side mouldings with orange accents. You’ll also find X-Cite badging on the rear doors, while the colour orange is applied to the rear roof spoiler as well as subtle striping on the mirror caps and, on the XR version, the front fog light surround.

Apart from a few orange accents, cabin spec is largely as per the regular models, although in base form the X-Cite does at least gain a sound system, albeit an old fashioned Single Din unit rather than a touchscreen. Along with that it also gains Bluetooth as well as USB and aux inputs. And whereas the regular Vitz is available with an optional automated manual transmission (AMT), the X-Cite variants are sold solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. Motivation, of course, is provided the familiar 1.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that makes 49kW and 89Nm. As a reminder, standard features in the Toyota Vitz base model include manual air conditioning, rear park distance control, dual airbags, ABS brakes and VSC stability control.

The XR brings 15-inch alloy wheels to the party, along with electric windows, remote unlocking and a touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. All models ship with a two-service or 30,000km service plan as well as the usual three-year or 100,000km warranty. Toyota Vitz Prices (September 2023)

1.0 manual - R169 899* 1.0 X-Cite manual - R189 900 1.0 XR manual - R199 900*