New Volvo EX90 flagship SUV delayed again due to advanced electronics

Volvo’s new flagship SUV, the EX90, has been delayed once again as the Swedish carmaker grapples with the task of shifting to a new electronics architecture for the vehicle. According to InsideEVs, the EX90 has been pushed back by around six months, meaning it will likely only hit international markets around the middle of 2024.

“The Volvo EX90 is highly advanced and features a shift to core computing and a next generation sensor set including a lidar,” Volvo Cars told InsideEVs. The carmaker said additional time was needed for software development, although it stressed that the delay was not directly related to the lidar integration. "We're writing a lot of (the) software ourselves. We wanted to make sure that the first time we put lidar into our safety stack ... it operates in the way it should," Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told Automotive News.

The EX90 is the first Volvo to be purpose-designed as an electric vehicle, and will be the brand’s safest vehicle ever as well as the most advanced when it comes to interior electronics. Volvo EX90 Volvo describes its new flagship as a computer on wheels, and the company went as far as sourcing computing power from Snapdragon and visualisation tech from Epic Games to ensure ultra-fast response times and high-quality graphics. But it’s the safety tech that truly impresses. The EX90 has one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market, Volvo says, with eight cameras, 16 ultrasonic sensors, five radars and a roof-mounted Lidar sensor. These all communicate with the car’s core computers to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

According to Volvo, the Lidar system can see small objects hundreds of metres ahead, buying more time to react to obstacles. It’s also got a highly advanced driver drowsiness detection system that uses a variety of sensors and cameras to gauge eye gaze concentration. I Initially the Volvo EX90 will be available only in a high-performance, twin-motor all-wheel drive format, with 380kW and 910Nm, but the drivetrain choices will no doubt be expanded over time.

Feeding the motors is an 111 kWh battery that enables a WLTP claimed range of up to 600km, and Volvo says it can be fast-charged from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour. “The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going. It’s fully electric with a range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways,” CEO Jim Rowan said. The Volvo EX90 is destined for South Africa, but final timing has yet to be confirmed.