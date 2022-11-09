New Volvo EX90 flagship SUV revealed, and it’s bursting with tech

Stockholm - Following a prolonged teaser campaign, the Volvo EX90 has finally been revealed to the world and it almost goes without saying that the new battery-powered flagship SUV is Volvo’s safest product ever. But it also breaks new ground for the Swedish brand’s electrification goals, as the first product to be purpose-designed as an electric vehicle. By 2030, all Volvos will be battery powered.

Initially the Volvo EX90 will be available only in a high-performance, twin-motor all-wheel drive format, with 380kW and 910Nm, but the drivetrain choices will no doubt be expanded over time. Feeding the motors is an 111 kWh battery that enables a WLTP claimed range of up to 600km, and Volvo says it can be fast-charged from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour. But the new Volvo EX90 is more than just a large, powerful and luxurious SUV, it also breaks new technological ground for the brand as Chief Executive Jim Rowan explains: “The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going. It’s fully electric with a range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

Volvo describes its new flagship as a computer on wheels, and the company went as far as sourcing computing power from Snapdragon and visualisation tech from Epic Games to ensure ultra-fast response times and high-quality graphics. Volvo EX90 The car’s systems, which include a 14.5-inch Android-powered central infotainment system, can get better over time through over-the-air software updates and it also comes standard with a 5G connection. Furthermore, owners can use their phones as a key to the vehicle. But, typically Volvo, it’s when we’re talking safety tech that things get truly impressive.

For starters, it has one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market, with eight cameras, 16 ultrasonic sensors, five radars and a roof-mounted Lidar sensor, and these all communicate with the car’s core computers to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world. According to Volvo, the Lidar system can see small objects hundreds of metres ahead, buying more time to react to obstacles. It’s also got a highly advanced driver drowsiness detection system that uses a variety of sensors and cameras to gauge eye gaze concentration. If you’re drowsy or distracted the car will alert you, gently at first but with increasing intensity. Should the driver fall asleep or pass out from a medical condition, the car can even come to a complete stop on its own and call for help.

