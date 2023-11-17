Nissan Magnite’s automatic for the people: more affordable AMT models launched

Boosted by the release of the cheaper normally aspirated versions earlier this year, the Nissan Magnite is currently one of South Africa’s most popular SUVs. And now Nissan SA is expanding the range yet again with AMT versions of the aforementioned 1.0-litre variants.

AMT stands for Automated Manual Transmission and although not as smooth-shifting as a conventional automatic, it is billed as a more affordable and fuel efficient alternative at this price sensitive end of the market. Many of the smaller Suzuki models, for instance, come with a similar AMT gearbox. The Magnite’s AMT is a five-speed unit, and engine outputs also remain as per the manual equivalents with 53kW and 96Nm available. That’s really not a lot of power for a compact SUV, and progress could require patience, particularly at Gauteng altitudes.

But on the upside, the Magnite is South Africa’s most affordable SUV model, and the new AMT models start at R234,900 for the 1.0 Visia, which is a R16,000 premium over the manual version. You can also upgrade to an Acenta model for R263,900 or an Acenta Plus for R279,900. Of course, Nissan also offers a turbocharged version of the Magnite, with outputs of 74kW and 152Nm, and pricing from R287,600.

But what features do you get in the Nissan Magnite 1.0 AMT models? If you opt for the base 1.0 Visia, you can expect 16-inch covered steel wheels, an old fashioned ‘2DIN’ audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, climate control, power windows and multi-function steering wheel, while safety kit includes dual front airbags and ABS brakes. Over and above that, the mid-spec 1.0 Acenta gains 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, info display, push-button start and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto.

The range-topping 1.0 Acenta Plus brings LED headlights to the party, along with an Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The Nissan Magnite 1.0 AMT models are available at dealers now, complete with a three-year or 30,000km service plan and six-year/90,000km warranty. Nissan Magnite Pricing (November 2023)

1.0 Visia manual - R227,900 1.0 Visia auto - R243,900 1.0 Acenta manual - R247,800

1.0 Acenta Plus manual - R263,100 1.0 Acenta auto - R263,900 1.0 Acenta Plus auto - R279,900

1.0 Turbo Visia manual - R287,600 1.0 Turbo Acenta manual - R306,900 1.0 Turbo Red Edition manual - R315,000

1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus manual - R326,000 1.0 Turbo Acenta auto - R335,500 1.0 Turbo Red Edition auto - R343,500