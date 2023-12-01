Omoda C5 GT is a spicy addition to the range

Rounding up a two-day media event jam-packed with exciting reveals from Jaecoo and Omoda, and a first impressions drive of the recently launched Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max , the last item on the agenda was a drive in the spicy Omoda C5 GT.

The Omoda C5 GT is set to appeal to individuals who want to stand out and as such, the Chery-owned brand has positioned it as a “New Fashion Crossover SUV”. Key styling differences in the C5 GT include a lower front bumper, a split headlight design, T-shaped daytime-running lights, urban flowing matrix LED taillights, front and rear spoilers, side skirts, and of course, an aerodynamic rear wing.

The Omoda C5 GT boasts gold trimmings at the front and rear, a gold logo up front, gold ‘GT’ badge at the rear, and optional 18-inch high-gloss black and gold alloy wheels. The C5 GT exterior may be customised in up to eight different ways.

Inside, the Omoda C5 GT sports piano black trimmings, and a 50W wireless charging pad. A 12V start-stop function and independent rear suspension are aimed at improving fuel efficiency whilst also increasing wheel traction for added comfort.