Pricing: Facelifted Opel Grandland hits SA with fresh look, more features

The Opel Grandland has been given a significant makeover, both on the outside and within. The revised SUV, which goes up against the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, is now available in South Africa in a rejigged model line-up that sees improved specification across the board.

South Africans can choose between three models, with the standard Grandland 1.6T retailing at R599 900, the GS Line costing R679 900 and the Ultimate setting you back R720 900. The 2023 revisions see the Grandland gaining Opel’s new ‘Visor’ frontal design language, first introduced on the Mokka, but in this case it’s a bit less edgy and dare we say more elegant. It gets better in the GS and Ultimate variants, which have the new adaptive IntelliLux Pixel lights, which feature 168 LED elements.

As for the wheels, the Grandland base model is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the GS Line gets sportier 19-inch rims and the Ultimate receives 18-inch wheels. Inside the new Grandland you’ll find a dual-screen layout that combines a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen under one panel. The Grandland base model ships with cloth seats, while the GS Line upgrades to Alcantara trim and the Ultimate comes with leather upholstery and electric adjustment for the driver’s seat. The latter two models also boast upgraded seats that were scientifically designed for posture support.

Standard features across the line-up include dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, forward collision warning with auto emergency braking and pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist. The Grandland GS and Ultimate models gain automatic parking assistant, reverse camera and blind spot warning. On top of that, the Ultimate adds an upgraded Navi 5.0 IntelliLink Infotainment System and powered tailgate to the mix.

Power as before comes from a 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine that’s good for 121kW and 240Nm, feeding the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. All Opel Grandland models are sold with a five-year or 100 000km warranty and matching service plan. Opel Grandland Pricing (July 2022)