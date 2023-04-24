Pricing: Ford Everest range expands with cheaper XLT and first Wildtrak

Pretoria - When the new-generation Ford Everest arrived in South Africa late last year the initial line-up had just two models, with pricing starting just shy of the R1-million mark. This was a big step upmarket for the new SUV, which is somewhat more sophisticated than its predecessor and now available with V6 turbodiesel power.

But now Ford SA is expanding the new Everest line-up to a range of six. These kick off with a new 2.0-litre bi-turbo XLT model, which is priced at R823 400 in 4x2 form and R896 300 as a 4x4. Ford is also offering a 4x2 version of the Everest 2.0 BiT Sport, which is priced at R918 500. For the sake of comparison, the Toyota Fortuner 2.8-litre models, which are comparable to the Everest BiT, are priced between R794 600 and R915 400. But the most exciting among the new entrants is the first Everest Wildtrak. Fitted with the new 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, offering 184kW and 600Nm and paired with a permanent 4WD system, the new model is priced at R1 084 000.

The Everest Wildtrak is set apart by an exterior design package that includes dark grey colouring for the grille, front bumper and mirror caps, and the vehicle rides on machine-faced, two-tone 20-inch alloys, although customers can also order 18” rims with all-terrain tyres as an alternative. The Wildtrak is also available with an exclusive exterior colour called Luxe Yellow. The cabin features yellow contrast stitching throughout as well as Wildtrak logos on the power-adjustable front seats.

Buyers can also look forward to a dual Moon Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Evasive Steer Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Coverage and a 12-inch Sync4 vertical touch screen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, to name just a few of the features fitted to the new model. Ford Everest XLT The Everest XLT, of course, joins the range as a more affordable alternative, but it shares many of its cabin features with the Wildtrak, including the 12-inch infotainment system, eight-way power adjustable seats (in partial leather), smart keyless entry and a powered tailgate. Driver-assisting safety features in the XLT include Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage as well as Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System, Forward Collision Warning and Automated Emergency Braking.

All Ford Everest models are sold with a four-year or 120 000km warranty, but service and maintenance plans are optional. Ford Everest Pricing (April 2023) XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT: R832 400

XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT: R896 300 Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT: R918 500 Sport 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT: R984 800