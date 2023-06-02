Pricing: New Mitsubishi Outlander hits South African showrooms

Johannesburg - First revealed in early 2021, the new-generation Mitsubishi Outlander has finally reached South Africa.
The new midsize SUV is available in two flavours, with the GLS model retailing at R729 995 and the Aspire commanding R759 995.
Forged through the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, the new Outlander shares much of its DNA with the latest Nissan X-Trail, although Mitsubishi has endowed it with unique exterior styling, based on the I-Fu-Do-Do Japanese product concept, which translates to “authentic and majestic”.
Power comes from Nissan’s normally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol mill, which offers 135kW and 245Nm, with power going to all four wheels through an eight-step CVT gearbox and AWD system.
The system incorporates Active Yaw Control, which controls the braking and distribution of torque between left and right wheels for enhanced safety and traction in tricky driving conditions.
To tailor the driving experience, drivers can select one of six driving modes – Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud.
Stepping inside, you’ll find a more digitised interior, which includes a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) digital instrument cluster, which pairs with an 8.0-inch (20.32cm) Smartphone-link infotainment system in the GLS model, which upgrades to a 9.0-inch (22.8cm) screen in the Aspire flagship.
As a rule, Mitsubishi doesn’t offer base specification grades in its passenger cars, which explains why even the GLS model is equipped with features such as an electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, front and rear park distance control with reverse camera, as well as a combination of synthetic leather and suede upholstery for the seats, which are heated upfront.
Above that, the Aspire grade adds a panoramic sunroof as well as full leather seats, with eight-way power adjustment and memory function for the driver.
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is sold with a three-year or 100 000km warranty and a five-year or 90 000km service plan, with service intervals pegged at 15 000km.
