Pricing: New Mitsubishi Outlander hits South African showrooms

The new midsize SUV is available in two flavours, with the GLS model retailing at R729 995 and the Aspire commanding R759 995.

Forged through the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, the new Outlander shares much of its DNA with the latest Nissan X-Trail, although Mitsubishi has endowed it with unique exterior styling, based on the I-Fu-Do-Do Japanese product concept, which translates to “authentic and majestic”.

Power comes from Nissan’s normally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol mill, which offers 135kW and 245Nm, with power going to all four wheels through an eight-step CVT gearbox and AWD system.

The system incorporates Active Yaw Control, which controls the braking and distribution of torque between left and right wheels for enhanced safety and traction in tricky driving conditions.