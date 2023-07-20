Pricing: New Toyota Hilux Raider X aims to mark the spot for midrange bakkies

The new Toyota Hilux Raider X has just gone on sale in South Africa and it aims to bring some spice to the company’s mid-range 4x4 bakkie line-up. With the range-topping Hilux Legend variant having recently breached the million-rand mark, it is refreshing to see something new at the less expensive end of the spectrum.

But less expensive doesn’t necessarily mean cheap. The Toyota Hilux Raider X is available only in 4x4 guise, and is listed at R674 800 for the manual model and R704 300 as an auto. Although Toyota describes the Raider X as a limited edition model it appears to replace the regular Raider 4x4 model, which is no longer listed on Toyota SA’s website. Pricing remains the same as the latter, however, while extra features have been added. To that end the Toyota Hilux Raider X receives unique dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and black over-fenders with red inserts, while the load area gains a black sports bar, rubberised load bin and the tailgate assist feature, which makes for easier opening and closing.

At this stage the Raider X is only available with Toyota’s 2.4-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, which offers 110kW and 400Nm. Power goes to all four wheels through either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. The regular Raider model, however, remains available with a choice between the latter engine and the larger 2.8-litre GD-6 unit, which produces 150kW. As far as interior specification goes, it’s as per the regular Raider, with standard amenities including a Display Audio touchscreen audio system with reverse camera and front and rear park distance control, manual air conditioning, cruise control and auto light control.