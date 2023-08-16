PRICING: Suzuki Fronx compact crossover lands in South Africa

The Suzuki Fronx has touched down in South Africa, and it’s on a mission to present a funkier alternative to the usual SUVs at the lower end of the market. More of a crossover than outright SUV, the Baleno-based Fronx doesn’t directly replace the boxier Vitara Brezza, which is currently being phased out, but it will no doubt help plug the gap for customers seeking an affordable SUV-type vehicle.

But just how attainable is it? The Suzuki Fronx will be available in two specification flavours, with the GL costing R279 900 in manual form and R299 900 as an auto, and the high-spec GLX models commanding R315 900 and R335 900 respectively. Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre K15B engine, offering 77kW and 138Nm, and paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Standard features on the GL model include 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel and rear park distance control.

Safety kit comes in the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and ESP stability control. Moving on up to the GLX buys you a 9.0-inch (22.8cm) HD infotainment screen as well as head-up display, 360-degree surround-view camera, push-button start and rear privacy glass. It also adds side and curtain airbags to the safety equation. Both versions are sold with a service plan that’s valid for four years or 60 000km, and a promotional warranty of five years or 200 000km.

As for practicality, the Suzuki Fronx, which measures a shade under four metres in length, has a boot capacity of 304 litres. We’re attending the local launch of the Fronx in Cape Town later this week so stay tuned for our driving impressions. Suzuki Fronx Pricing (August 2023)

1.5 GL manual - R279 900 1.5 GL auto - R299 900 1.5 GLX manual - R315 900