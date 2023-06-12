Pricing: Turbocharged Subaru Outback XT powers into South Africa

Johannesburg - With the launch of a new turbocharged flagship model called the XT, the Subaru Outback has been given the engine it always deserved The Subaru Outback XT is priced at R959 000 in South Africa, making it R130 000 more expensive than the normally aspirated 2.5i-Touring ES variant that previously topped the range.

The XT is powered by a detuned version of 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four Boxer engine that does service in the latest WRX sedan. In this guise it produces 183kW and 350Nm, which is 19kW less than you get in the WRX, with torque staying the same. However Subaru Southern Africa says this tune is better suited to the more diverse usage requirements of the crossover model. Its claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is a not inconsiderable 7.5 seconds, while the braked towing capacity has also improved to 1 800kg.

The engine pairs with a Lineartronic CVT gearbox which drives all four wheels (how else would it be in a Subaru?) through the carmaker’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Externally the Subaru Outback XT can be told apart by its black 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside you’ll find an 11.6-inch (29.4cm) vertical touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which now comes standard across the Outback line-up.

Safety features include the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which can detect vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians within a wider area. The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring and Lane Keep Assist. As with other Outback models, the XT is sold with a five-year or 150 000km warranty and a maintenance plan that’s valid for three years or 75 000km. “Our customers know how capable the Outback is and what ‘XT’ stands for and this car is a real showcase of that - Subaru’s most advanced engineering and technology with much more power,” said Subaru SA marketing manager Nteo Nkoli.

2023 Subaru Outback Pricing (June 2023) Outback 2.5i-Field ES - R779 000 Outback 2.5i-Touring ES - R829 000