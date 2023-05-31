Range Rover Sport SV ushers in 2024 line-up with 467kW V8, carbon fibre wheels

Pretoria - The 2024 Range Rover Sport line-up is being ushered in with a bang, with the new SV model making its debut as the most potent Range Rover ever. But before you reach for that chequebook, the new Range Rover Sport SV will initially only be available as an Edition One model reserved for a small selection of clients around the world, by invitation only.

The new performance flagship has an even more powerful version of the BMW-sourced mild hybrid twin-turbo V8 that propels the larger Range Rover SV. The smaller Range Rover Sport SV gains an additional 15kW for a total of 467kW, while peak torque remains at 750Nm. What this means out on the street is a 3.7-second claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time and 290km/h top speed. Of course, it also helps that the new supersonic SUV is up to 76kg lighter than its predecessor, that’s if you opt for the new 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheel option, which is a world first for a production car. Together the four wheels are 35.6kg lighter than similarly-sized alloys.

Carbon Ceramic Brakes have also made it to the options list for the first time, contributing 34kg to the weight-saving cause. The new SV rides up to 25mm lower than regular Range Rover Sport models, depending on the drive mode selected, and the tyres are 20mm wider than the rubber at the front to enable a more “rear-biased dynamic set-up” as Land Rover puts it. Land Rover says the new SV’s 6D Dynamics suspension system is the most advanced in its segment thanks to its combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control.

Unleashing the SV’s inner beast is as easy as pressing the new SV Mode button on the steering wheel, which enhances the throttle, exhaust, gearbox, steering and suspension systems for “the most dynamic and visceral experience possible”. But if you’d rather enjoy the 29-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System, a new “Body and Soul Seat” system promises an engaging and immersive experience. Thanks to a set of transducers that are aligned to the front seat backs and Subpak AI optimising software, the system provides a multi-dimensional audio experience with wellness benefits, Land Rover says. It can even measure your heart rate variability, and play one of six specially developed tracks to calm you down if you’re feeling stressed.

As mentioned, the new SV model ushers in an enhanced 2024 model year Range Rover Sport line-up, which gains new hybrid engine variants and updated cabin electronics. New to the range is an updated six-cylinder plug-in hybrid P460e model, offering 338kW and 800Nm, as well as an extended all-electric range of up to 121km, according to claims. Inside the new MY2024 models you’ll find an updated Pivi Pro infotainment system, linked to a 13.1-inch (33.2cm) floating-effect touchscreen.