Same fury, more control: Hennessey unleashes track-focused version of 1 355kW F5

Sealy, Texas - The Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe is a Texan hypercar that is believed to be the second-fastest production car on the planet, with its claimed top speed of 500km/h just behind the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut (530km/h). But it seems Hennessey is keen to prove that there’s more to its hypercars than just straight-line speed and to that end the carmaker has ripped the covers off a lighter and more track-focused version called the F5 Revolution Coupe.

Setting the newcomer apart is comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling and digital telemetry. It’s also the lightest F5 model to date, tipping the scales at less than 1 360kg. Its 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8 heart remains the same however, pumping out an astonishing 1 355kW. This fury is sent to the back wheels via a single-clutch automated gearbox that’s been calibrated for competitive use. The double-wishbone suspension system features more aggressive alignment settings, and includes adjustable dampers that can be calibrated with simple tools. This will allow owners to optimise the suspension system for their track of choice. In addition, new forged alloy wheels present a larger contact patch for improved cornering grip and enhanced braking.

On that note, the vehicle is kitted out with carbon-ceramic brakes with multi-piston callipers. Owners can also look forward to a digital on-board track telemetry system capable of measuring an array of data points in real time, including lap times, splits, cornering G-forces and more. Externally, the F5 Revolution Coupe is set apart by a significantly larger front splitter, crafted from carbon fiber, which complements the rear-mounted wing and diffuser. The front splitter prevents air from flowing under the car, which creates a low-pressure vortex beneath the vehicle to aid downforce.

Hennessey has also fitted a full-width rear-mounted carbon fibre wing. The adjustable appendage, which allows the owner to adjust the angle of attack through a range of degrees, is fitted with end plates that stop the high-pressure air on top of the wing from spilling underneath – increasing downforce without extending the width of the wing. "The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1817 bhp V8 ‘Fury’ combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis,” says company founder John Hennessey. “The hypercar, which is astoundingly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where utmost handling is paramount – it offers the nimbleness of a fighter jet, yet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket!"