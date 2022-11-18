Sixth-generation Subaru Impreza revealed, and it’s no longer a sedan

Los Angeles – Subaru has lifted the lid on the sixth-generation Impreza and unlike the first five iterations, the Corolla-rivalling compact model is no longer available in sedan guise. Whereas the previous model was offered in hatch and sedan formats, the new range only gets a five-door option.

Like the Sportwagon model that was available in the first generation of the 1990s, the new Subaru Impreza appears to blur the lines between hatchback and wagon, although technically it’s a hatch with a longer rear overhang. The new-generation model adopts some of the edgier styling cues that we’ve already seen in the latest Subaru WRX and XV models, the with the latter being quite closely related to the new Impreza. Revealed at the Los Angeles Auto show this week, the new Subaru Impreza will go on sale in the US in early 2023, before being rolled out to other world markets.

While most versions of the new model will be powered by a 2.0-litre normally aspirated direct injection Boxer engine, worth 113kW and 196Nm, Subaru is also introducing an RS variant that gains a 2.5-litre normally aspirated engine, good for 136kW and 241Nm. The flagship model also receives 18-inch alloy wheels and unique exterior and interior design features. This new generation Subaru Impreza also marks the end of the road for manual transmissions in this model as the newcomer is only available with the company’s CVT transmission. Thankfully the top variants do at least offer an eight-speed manual simulation mode linked to paddle shifters. As you’d expect from a Subaru, power goes to all four wheels through a Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. For this generation it has been further enhanced with Active Torque Vectoring. The vehicle also inherits the WRX’s dual-pinion electric power steering rack, while the sportier versions are fitted with the SI-Drive performance management system.

The new model also boasts a stiffer architecture, with torsional rigidity having been improved by 10 percent. Inside you’ll find redesigned seats, which focus on minimising fatigue, and this is also the first Impreza to offer Subaru’s high-resolution 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system, which includes wireless CarPlay and Android Auto with full screen display. For added safety there’s the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist technology, which is said to operate smoother, faster and under a greater range of conditions, thanks to a wider field of vision and updated software.

“The Impreza debuted 30 years ago at the 1992 Los Angeles Auto Show, offering customers a value-packed compact car with available Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive,” Subaru said. “A pioneer in the compact car segment, Impreza was the only vehicle at the time to offer all-wheel drive. “The Impreza also laid the foundation for the legendary Subaru WRX, the performance car with rally championships spanning four decades.”