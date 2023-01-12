Suzuki Jimny 5-Door revealed, and it’s likely to reach SA by year-end

New Delhi - The long-awaited Suzuki Jimny 5-Door has finally been uncovered, answering the prayers of fans that wanted a more practical version of their favourite 4x4. Revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo that’s currently underway in New Delhi, the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door will be built in India, and it is currently under consideration for South Africa with a likely launch date around the fourth quarter of this year.

Measuring 3 985mm in length, the 5-Door is 360mm longer than the 3-Door model, as well as 50mm taller, while the width remains identical at 1 645mm. The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated K15B petrol engine, which produces 77kW and 134Nm. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, and in both cases power goes to all four wheels via the AllGrip Pro 4WD system, complete with a low-range transfer case. According to Rushlane, the 5-Door has a kerb weight of around 1 200kg, making it just 100kg heavier than the 3-Door model. The publication also lists a luggage capacity of 208 litres, which is 123 litres more than the 3-Door’s excuse for a boot offers.

Apart from the increased space, the cabin of the stretched Jimny appears identical to that of the 3-Door, and the dashboard features a prominent 9.0-inch infotainment system. South African pricing and specifications for the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door will be released closer to launch, and given how popular the 3-Door model has been so far, demand for this more practical version should be incredibly strong. IOL Motoring