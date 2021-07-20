There’s a storm coming: Ford Ranger Stormtrak confirmed for 2021 launch

PRETORIA - Following on from the success of the limited-edition Ford Ranger Thunder that was launched in Mzansi 2020 , Ford South Africa has confirmed that it’s introducing another unique iteration of its Ranger bakkie based on the high-end Wildtrak – the Ranger Stormtrak – later this year. “The Ranger Thunder was exceptionally well received when we launched it a year ago, proving unequivocally that there is strong demand for range-topping models that offer something different from the norm,” says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa.

In Stormtrak guise, the Ranger gains several muscular design elements, including a striking black mesh grille with red inserts, a black insert in the lower section of the front bumper, black decals for the bonnet and doors, black roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black.

Further identifying this limited-edition Ranger’s premium status are three-dimensional Stormtrak logos on the lower sections of the front doors, as well as on the rear tailgate. The upcoming introduction of the Ranger Stormtrak also sees the addition of a vibrant new paint colour, Lucid Red. It can also be specified in Sea Grey, Frozen White and Blue Lightning.

It’s not just on the styling front that the Ranger Stormtrak gains special treatment too, as everyday practicality has been elevated too thanks to the standard fitment of Ford’s new Power Roller Shutter for the rear load compartment. This ensures that goods can be safely secured in the loadbed with ease, complemented by the tailgate locking mechanism being integrated into the vehicle’s central locking system. Adding further versatility is the adjustable bed divider kit that makes it easy owners to compartmentalise the cargo area according to the size of the items being carried preventing goods from shifting around when driving. A drop-in bedliner provides a useful 12-volt socket for powering accessories such as a camping fridge as well.