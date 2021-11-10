Toyota Hilux gets a spec upgrade in response to customer feedback

Johannesburg - As South Africa’s best-selling vehicle range, the Toyota Hilux is already available in a dizzying array of model derivatives, but that hasn’t stopped Toyota’s product planners from tinkering with the formula. Following the facelift and engine upgrade that took place last year, the Toyota Hilux now receives a few specification tweaks in response to customer feedback.

For starters, a new Platinum White Pearl paint colour option has been added to the mix, and Toyota will also offer a new limited run of Sand Beige models until December. On the spec front, navigation has been deleted from the infotainment system as Toyota says customers prefer to rely on apps such as Google Maps and Waze to find their way around these days. At the upper end of the range, the Legend 4x2 model was missing some of the features that were fitted to the Legend 4x4 when it was introduced last year, but now Toyota has given it the same full-house treatment. This means the 4x2 model now boasts a leather interior, dual-zone climate control, enhanced Smart Entry System, power-adjustable driver’s seat as well as driver assistance gizmos in the form of Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and Pre-crash system. However, the JBL premium sound system remains exclusive to the 4x4 models.

The leather seat upholstery package and powered driver’s seat have also been added to the Hilux Xtra-cab Legend models. The mid-range Raider spec grade has also been treated to some new features. These include a height-adjustable driver’s seat, meter illumination control and an alloy spare wheel. Furthermore, the 2.4-litre double cab Raider models gain a 60/40 rear split seat, rear armrest with cupholders and seat back pockets with shopping hooks. The 2.8 DC Raider models gain dual-zone climate control. All Toyota Hilux models are sold with a nine-service/90 000km service plan, with intervals set at 10 000km, and a three-year/100 000km warranty is also part of the deal.

