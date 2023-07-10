Toyota Rumion compact MPV gets fresh look, upgraded spec for 2023

The Toyota Rumion has been freshened up for 2023 with a few minor stylistic changes as well as enhanced specification. The Indian-built compact MPV, which is based on the Suzuki Ertiga, is immediately available in base and mid-spec guises, with the 1.5 S manual priced at R296 900, while the 1.5 SX will cost R331 900 in manual guise and R351 700 as an auto.

The more luxurious 1.5 TX manual and auto models are expected to come on stream in August, with pricing to be announced then. So what’s new on the 2023 Toyota Rumion? The only external design change to speak off is a new grille, which is larger than before and now also features a black mesh pattern.

Toyota SA has also implemented a number of safety enhancements, with VSC stability control as well as rear parking sensors and a seatbelt warning chime now featuring in the S base model. The upgrades to the mid-spec SX are more focused on luxury and convenience, with a display audio touchscreen infotainment system, including a reverse camera, now part of the deal, along with cruise control and a centre console armrest. Furthermore, the SX auto model gains Hill Assist Control.

The Toyota Rumion retains its seven-seat interior layout, and power once again comes from Suzuki’s 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which pushes 77kW and 138Nm. The manual gearbox has five forward ratios while the automatic is a four-speed unit, driving the front wheels in both cases. Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.2 litres per 100km for both versions, although real-world fuel use will likely be higher than that.

A four-service or 60 000km service plan is included in the purchase price, with intervals pegged at 15 000km or one-year. Buyers can choose from seven exterior colours: Mystic Pearl White, Premier Liquid Silver, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red, Cedar Brown and Shadow Black Pearl. Toyota Rumion Pricing (July 2023)

1.5 S manual - R296 900 1.5 SX manual - R331 600 1.5 SX auto - R351 700