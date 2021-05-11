WATCH: Ford set to reveal new all-electric F-150 Lightning pick-up truck

Dearborn, Michigan - The Ford Motor Company has confirmed that its new F-150 Lightning pick-up truck is going all-electric and that production starts as early as 2022. Production of the F-150 Lightning begins in Q2 next year at the all-new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre in Dearborn.

The smartest pick-up truck its ever made

The vehicle will be revealed next week Wednesday, May 19, at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and live-streamed for millions to watch. Ford says the F-150 Lightning brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle, combined with the power, payload and towing capability that is the hallmark of all Built Ford Tough trucks.

The reveal takes place at 3:30pm South African time, if you’d like to tune in on this page as we’ll post the direct YouTube link to the global premiere from Ford World Headquarters.

Ford Rouge Centre builds Ford's high-tech trucks

Disrupting the commercial vehicle segment

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” says Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

“America’s favourite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates,” he adds.

Farley made it noteworthy that this truck of the future will be built with quality and a commitment to sustainability by Ford-UAW workers at the Ford Rouge Complex -- a place he calls the cathedral of American manufacturing and Ford’s most advanced plant.

Here’s a short teaser video of what you can expect at next week’s live unveiling of the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning:

