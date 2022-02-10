WATCH: New Ford Ranger Raptor teased ahead of February 22 reveal

Pretoria - After much speculation the covers will finally come off Ford’s new Ranger Raptor on February 22. The global reveal will be via Ford South Africa’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Developed by Ford Performance, the new Ranger Raptor has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher next generation hardware to create something special.

Local Ford representatives are mum on what engine derivatives will be available or an exact date on when it will arrive on our shores. It’s likely to be available in selected markets in Q4. South Africa will in all probability see it in 2023. There’s no confirmation either on whether it will be built in the Silverton factory in Pretoria. With the V6 diesel set to be one of the engine options in the new Ford Ranger it’s safe to assume that it will also do duty in the Raptor. The engine has been adapted from the Ford F-150, which produces 186kW and 600Nm. In the accompanying video, it sounds like the Raptor is fitted with Ford’s V6 twin-turbo 3.5-litre petrol engine which is what aficionados have been asking for since the Raptor was first launched.

It remains to be seen though whether the petrol engine will be available locally. The Raptor is currently available only with the diesel 2.0-litre twin turbo mill that produces 157kW and 500Nm and will possibly remain an option in certain markets. Given that it’s a Raptor, the automatic 10 speed gearbox is likely to be the preferred choice but imagine the V6 petrol with a manual transmission.